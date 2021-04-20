Sidharth Shukla Gives Befitting Reply To A Paparazzo Who Questioned Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Quality

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entertained fans in the Bigg Boss 13 house and ever since then they became fans' favourite jodi. Their fans even named the couple as Sidnaaz. Post Bigg Boss, the duo has been busy with their projects. While Sidharth posts few posts on his social media accounts, Shehaaz is quite active and keeps sharing pictures and videos and keep her fans updated.

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a video on her Instagram handle where she danced on Selena Gomez's song 'Baila Conmigo'. She looked super cute as usual and fans showered love by commenting on her post. A paparazzi shared the same video and complained on Sana's video quality. He wrote, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone." Before the Punjabi singer-actress could respond, her best buddy Sidharth come to her rescue and gave a befitting reply to the paparazzo.

The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it's was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn't like it why did you up it 😊."

Soon after this, Sidharth shared a picture of himself on his social media handles and captioned it as, "You want it ... you got it 😉❤️." Sharing the same picture, the celebrity photographer wrote, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla? #sidhearts."

Sidharth replied to his tweet, "I would have never replied to that ... but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ..... QUEEN is the one who raised ME." When an user commented, "U never have & so U should not have replied for sana if u didn't have that intention, U could have just replied "my mom" under this tweet 💗💗."

Meanwhile, many fans appreciated Sidharth for supporting his friend Shehnaaz Gill. However, there were a few who doubted that either Shehnaaz's video was recorded by him or she might have shot the video using Sid's mobile. A user commented, "I got it....she used your phone to shoot this video. Sidharth taking stand for his phone."

