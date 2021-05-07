Sidharth Shukla's Latest Post On Wearing Masks Will Leave You In Splits

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is often known for his witty and humorous posts on his social media handle. The actor recently had rather a realistic yet hilarious opinion on wearing a mask. His fans could not help but marvel at his sharp sense of wit looking at the post.

Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 13 winner took to his Twitter handle to state how earlier most of the individuals wore masks before meeting others. His statement is in reference to the tendency of people to conceal their true personalities while meeting another person. Sidharth went on to add that the COVID-19 pandemic just made wearing the mask reality in the literal sense. Take a look at his tweet.

Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 7, 2021

His fans were left in splits with the tweet. Earlier, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor had tweeted about why should the politicizing of the pandemic situation be stopped. Sidharth had stated, "Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you'll but we are actually losing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones." Take a look at the actor's tweet.

Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones 🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2021

Recently Sidharth was also quipped on how he is preventing stress amidst the COVID-19 second wave. Speaking to The Times Of India about the same, he said, "I don't think anyone can be immune to the pain, suffering and horrific stories that we are seeing and hearing all around us. But I try to use this constructively by reaching out and helping in my own way, with the means at hand. I try to create as much awareness as possible and spread the word about COVID-appropriate behaviour. I think having conversations with your family at such times helps a lot, as you get different perspectives, which help you cope better."

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla's die-hard fans are waiting for the release of his web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor will be seen alongside Sonia Rathee on the show and it will be bankrolled by producer Ekta Kapoor. The teaser of the same is expected to release in a span of few days.