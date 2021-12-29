Sidharth Shukla, Harshad Chopda, Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Others Who Impressed Viewers In 2021

Sidharth Shukla

Apart from a few music videos, Sidharth Shukla was seen in a web series Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he played the role of Agastya. His performance impressed audience. He had also appeared in a few reality shows with Shehnaaz Gill. His untimely demise shook everyone and he will always remain the iconic actor of the entertainment industry.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh hit the headlines for his music videos and shows like Pavitra Rishta 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. In fact his music video with Hina Khan 'Baarish Ban Jaana' was among top 10 trending videos on YouTube.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan has been hitting the headline for his Bollywood debut and music videos. He is also active on social media and has been updating his fans by sharing latest pictures on his Instagram account.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda's damakedaar comeback on Instagram surprised fans. What's more surprising was his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans Are loving his performance as Abhiman Birla in the show.

Fahmaan Khan & Gashmeer Mahajani

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has been viewers' favourite ever since the show started. There have been on and off rumours about the actor's exit. Although Fahmaan Khan entered the show mid-way, he is also loved by audience for his performance and angry young man look.

Sudhanshu Pandey & Gaurav Khanna

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa, is appreciated by viewers for his amazing performance in the show. Although Gaurav Khanna was introduced mid-way, fans are loving his performance. Fans were disappointed when there were rumours of his exit, but it was rubbished by the actor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan & Sai Ketan Rao

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan remain favourite actors of fans. The new entry to Hindi TV industry Sai Ketan Rao was warmly welcomed by fans. His performance in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was loved by viewers.

Ankit Gupta & Karan V Grover

Ankit Gupta, who is seen in Udaariyaan, garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers for his performance (as Fateh) in the show. Although Karan V Grover entered the show mid-way he is also being loved by fans. There have been rumours that Karan's role might end, which has disappointed fans.

Karanvir Sharma

Karanvir Sharma has been in the news for his show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. He was also seen in a couple of music videos with his SAAKK co-star Debattama Saha, which was also loved by fans.