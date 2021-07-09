Sidharth Shukla Has A Hilarious Response To Rumours of Him & Shehnaaz Gill Going Through Rough Patch!
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by their fans so much that they nicknamed them as Sidnaaz. Even after Bigg Boss, the duo continued to be friends and was seen supporting each other. So much so that they were linked-up together, and there were also rumours of their wedding! However, Sidharth gave a reply to the rumours in his own witty way!
Sid and Sana were also seen in a couple of music videos, and there are reports that they are doing a few projects together as well. However, recently, there were rumours that all is not well between the duo. It is being said that the couple were going through a 'rough patch'. However, now Sidharth has slammed these reports in a hilarious way! He asked them how they spread negativity and manage to know more about him than him!
He tweeted, "Being reading a few newz articles .... Least said they are hilarious..... bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ....itni negativity kaha se latte ho...How do you'll manage to know more about me better than me... least I can say .. may God bless you all 😊." (sic)
For those who are unaware of the rumours, an entertainment portal revealed that through their source they got to know, "Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship is witnessing a rough patch. Though the reason for it is unclear, there is definitely something wrong between them."
Previously
too,
several
media
reports
suggested
that
Sid
and
Sana
have
cut
off
all
means
of
communications
between
them.
While
a
few
source
confirmed
the
rift,
they
revealed
that
the
reason
behind
their
rift
was
unclear,
but
some
of
them
suggested
that
the
reason
to
be
Sidharth's
anger
issues.
Well, we assume that Sidharth's latest tweet has put all rumours to rest and Sidnaaz fans can now breathe sigh of relief!