Sidharth Shukla Has THIS To Say About Reports Of Him Doing Prabhas' Adipurush

Post Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been in huge demand. The actor has been in the news for one or the other reasons. Recently, there were reports that the actor has bagged an important role in South superstar Prabhas-starrer film Adipurush.

The report suggested that the actor will be seen essaying the role of Meghanada, the elder son of Ravana. It was said that his character will be a pivotal one, and he will have a lot of scope to perform. In fact, it was also reported that when the Adipuprush team narrated the script to the Bigg Boss 13 winner over a phone call, he was quite impressed with it. While there was been no confirmation from the makers or Sidharth on him being a part of the film, the latter has now finally broken his silence on the matter.

The actor revealed to Filmfare that it (the film) hasn't come to him yet and said that he does not know if there is any truth to it.

When asked if there is any truth in the reports of him being part of Om Raut's magnum opus, Sidharth told Filmfare, "Honestly, it hasn't come to me yet. So, I really don't know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don't know because nothing has come to me."

Meanwhile, Sidharth's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 was released today (May 29). Audiences are loving his performance as Agastya in the show and also his sizzling chemistry with his co-star Sonia Rathee aka Rumi and are trending the show on Twitter.