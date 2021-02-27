Sidharth Shukla Having Sleepless Nights? Here's Why!

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla has been hitting the headlines for both personal and professional reasons post his Bigg Boss 13 stint. Apparently, the actor is super busy with non-stop shoot schedule. It is being said that the actor, who is known to follow a sleep schedule and used to sleep on time, has been shooting back to back nights for his web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

As per Spotboye report, the actor has packed schedule and hardly sleeps for 2-3 hours every day, post which he is seen working out and reading scripts.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "We have had 12 am to 12 pm shifts after which Sidharth rather than sleeping takes a small nap and then hits the gym for his workout. We've hardly seen Sidharth sleep for 2-3 hours every day and post that he's working out, attending to script readings for his upcoming projects and constantly caught up in work."

Coming to his web series Broken But Beautiful 3, the actor will be seen playing the role of Agastya. The BTS pictures of the actor with his co-star Sonia Rathee (as Rumi) had gone viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to release to watch the fresh jodi.

Apart from this, Sidharth has been in the news for his relationship with his Bigg Boss 13 co-star Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, the actor clarified that he is 'kunwara' (bachelor). Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fans are often seen pitting against each other on social media. But he gave it back to the trolls that questioned him about his friendship with the actress and also said that they (Sid and Sana) are cool regardless of their fights. Sid had tweeted, "Please don't sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you'll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you'll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves."

