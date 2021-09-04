Sidharth Shukla Is No More: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Pays Tribute To The Late Actor

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 passed away on September 3, Thursday, leaving television viewers across the country in deep shock. The actor breathed his last on Thursday morning, following a cardiac arrest. Shehbaz Gill, the brother of Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, recently took to his social media pages and paid tribute to the late actor.

"MERA SHER 🦁 U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS 🙂WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW 🙂 AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON 😔 I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U 😍 @realsidharthshukla," reads Shehbaz Gill's Instagram post.

Check out the post here:

To the unversed, Shehbaz Gill had shared a warm bonding with Sidharth Shukla, when he had entered Bigg Boss 13 to support his sister, Shehnaaz Gill. The duo had totally entertained the Bigg Boss viewers with excellent camaraderie. As per the reports, Sidharth and Shehbaz formed a great friendship, after coming out of BB house.

Shehnaaz Gill Screams Sidharth & Runs Towards Ambulance; Himanshi, Shefali & Others Heartbroken (Video)

Sidharth Shukla Demise: When Shehnaaz Gill Said 'Mera Rishta Kabhi Nahi Tootega'; Watch SidNaaz's BB OTT Video

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left Shehnaaz Gill totally heartbroken, and brother Shehbaz has always been with his sister on this tough phase. Shehnaaz videos and pictures from Sidharth's funeral had taken the internet by storm, and the SidNaaz fans are absolutely devastated to witness her current state. The SidNaaz fans and Television celebs had called out the paparazzi for covering Shehnaaz Gill in this absolutely heartbreaking condition.