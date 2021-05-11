Sidharth Shukla Is Proud Of Shehnaaz Gill As She Turns Producer; Says 'Kya Baat Hai Boss You Killing It'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13 house was loved by audiences and they have even nicknamed them as Sidnaaz. Every time the duo react to each other on social media, their fans go crazy. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had accepted LOL- Hassee Toh Phasee challenge. #SidNaazOnLOL was trending on Twitter. Now, yet again the couple has hit the news!

Well, this time, it is Shehnaaz's work that has impressed Sidharth. Audiences must be aware that Shehnaaz turned producer with her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song 'Little Star'. The song was released recently and has been getting good responses from fans. The song also features Giorgia Andriani.

Sidharth Shukla too is impressed with not just Shehnaaz but also Shehbaz's skills. He took to Twitter to praise the brother-sister duo.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor praised Shehbaz and said that he didn't know he was so talented and appreciated Shehnaaz for becoming a producer and said that he is proud of her.

He wrote, "Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you ... didn't know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you've become a producer now ... kya baat hai boss you killing it ! ... apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍." Shehbaz replied to Sid and tweeted, "Hahahahah ❤️❤️❤️❤️love u bai."

Fans too were happy to see Sid praising Sana. One of the fans commented, "Omg how beautiful tweet 🙂" another fan commented, "Bhai 😕😕 ye kya bol diya. Kabhi kabhi lagata hai ☹️ ap tweet me hi i love you bol dege."

