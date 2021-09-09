Sidharth Shukla’s Last Music Video With Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS Pics Go Viral; SidNaaz Fans Want To See The Song

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack. His untimely demise indeed left everyone shock as he was at the peak of his career. After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth had featured in several music videos and a web series, Broken But Beautiful 3. Let us tell you, Sidharth had several music videos, OTT shows and many other projects in the pipeline, however, his demise shattered all the plans.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's previous music videos with his close friend Shennaaz Gill, they were big hits on the internet. The Bigg Boss 13 duo were also a part of Shreya Ghoshal's song 'Habit'. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had also shot a few portions of the song. Some BTS pictures of SidNaaz from the sets of 'Habit' are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are looking amazing in blue beach outfits. Fans can't stop gushing over the cute moments of SidNaaz in those pictures. Ever since the pictures went viral on social media, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans are demanding makers to release the song as soon as possible. They are urging makers to let them see Sidharth and Shehnaaz together for the last time.

Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

See tweets:

@ShradhaBajpai3 "Sincere request to @saregamaglobal @shreyaghoshal to please release the song tentatively titled #Habit as much as we know the shoot wasn't complete but I would like to request you to release as much as you've filmed with #SidharthShukIa in it asap.. #SidNaaz." @MEenUTuLiKa06 "We want this #Habit song to be released as we want to cherish, celebrate and love his last project that too with Sana ❤❤ #SidNaazForever." @ShehnaazArmy_ "Super excited for #Habit the ultimate project of our #SidNaaz ❤ Wishing all the best to it's team.. #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla." @humanityforal10 "#SidHearts #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians #SidNaazians Beautiful souls make beautiful friendships. It is beautiful when people connect emotionally, mentally, spiritually. Sid and Sana in the song #Habit.... Hope to see this song soon."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill had told Bollywood Hungama about 'Habit', " It is a very nice and cute song. It's like how you all (fans) love me and Sidharth, after watching this song you all will love me and Siddharth even more. It's that kind of a song." Talking about Sidharth Shukla's death, he reportedly breathed his last in Shehnaaz's lap. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Sambhavna Seth & Her Husband Fight With Mumbai Police; Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla's last rites were performed on September 3, 2021, and his funeral was attended by many TV celebrities.