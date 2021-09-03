Sidharth Shukla’s Last Rites Will Have Brahma Kumari Rituals; Ambulance Pictures Go Viral

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise stunned everyone in the country. His funeral will be held at 2 pm in Mumbai. According to the Times of India, Sidharth's last rites will have Brahma Kumari rituals as he was an ardent follower of the faith. Tapaswini Ben from Brahma Kumaris informed the portal in an interview that, he will be taken from Cooper Hospital at 11 am.

She said, "We will be meditating first and then other rituals will be done. Siddharth followed the Brahma Kumari and studied the daily discourse so his last journey will have all of it." Tapaswini Ben further added his mother is in shock and their study and teachings will help them to stay strong. When asked about Sidharth Shukla's anger issues, she denied it.

The Brahma Kumari's Tapaswini said, "He never had anger issues and we have never seen it he only played angry characters besides he left his body in his sleep so the question of anger does not arise."

Talking about the latest update, Sidharth Shukla's postmortem reports are out and the doctors of Cooper Hospital said that his death was not caused by foul play. Notably, the doctors didn't express a view in the postmortem report, hence nothing is conclusive.

The ABP News report further states that the viscera of his body has been preserved. Sidharth Shukla's cause of death will be determined by a histopathological investigation and a CA report (Chemical Analysis). There are no external injuries to his body. After the forensic test, Mumbai Police will release an official report about Sidharth Shukla.

His mortal remains will be handover to his family soon. The ambulance is all set to take late Sidharth Shukla to his home. The pictures of the ambulance are going viral on social media, in which, one can see it is fully decorated with flowers. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla (40) passed away yesterday (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.