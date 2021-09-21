Sidharth Shukla's Lookalike Chandan Says His Aim Is To Keep Idol Sidharth’s Presence Alive

After Sidharth Shukla's demise, his lookalike's pictures and videos went viral on social media. Chandan Wilfreen, who goes by the name Junior Sidharth Shukla, had grabbed attention with his video creating, in which he was seen lip-syncing the late actor's dialogues, and also looked like him by dressing and talking in his style.

While many Sidharth's fans were surprised and liked Chandan's videos, a few of them slammed him and asking him to stop being Sidharth as they felt that he is using the late actor's name for name and fame. However, Chandan has been making videos since a long time, ever since Bigg Boss 13 days. In fact, Sidharth had even liked Chandan's video, in which he had mimicked Broken But Beautiful 3 dialogue. Chandan has now reacted to both positive and negative feedbacks he has been getting for his videos and said that Sidharth is his inspiration and his aim is to keep his idol Sidharth's presence alive.

Chandan was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "At this very moment, I feel very overwhelmed and a mix of emotions. Nobody can fulfil the loss and the gap of Mr Sidharth Shukla. I am a fan of him since the olden days when he appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. When he came in Bigg Boss 13, he became my inspiration and my idol and that's when I started doing his videos on TikTok. Well if you are asking about people, I don't categorise people's comments as positive or negative, however I am getting mixed reactions, where people are very emotional, they take pictures with me and they give me blessings and ask me to keep going with what I do. I feel very nice when I hear that people are happy to see Sidharth's video and that gives me more strength and a strong vibe to keep going."

He also revealed that his account was hacked and was disabled, and had to open a new account. He said that when he went live on social media for the first time, he was aback with the response and added that there was a family which prayed for him and supported him. He further added that this made him emotional.

He further added, "I do get some opposite reactions from some people, who think I want to replace or be Mr Sidharth Shukla, or make a business out of his demise. For myself, and as Sidharth's fan, I respect everybody's views, and it doesn't matter to me because my aim is unstoppable and it's to keep Sidharth Shukla's presence alive amongst us and doesn't matter how much extent some people will go to, either hacking or reporting my account, I will keep idol Mr Sidharth Shukla alive."