Sidharth Shukla & Madhuri Dixit Recreating Dil Toh Pagal Hai Scene On Dance Deewane 3 Is A Must-Watch

Sidharth Shukla has huge fanbase, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. The actor, who bagged Bigg Boss 13 trophy, was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor impressed the fans with his amazing acting skills.

Now, Sidharth will be seen in Colors' popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, in which he will be promoting his latest web series. Just a day ago, he had shared a video, in which he had grooved with the judge of the show Madhuri Dixit to the song 'Tera Naam Liya', a song from Ram Lakhan. Now, the makers have released yet another video, in which the duo is seen recreating Dil Toh Paagal Hai's scene.

Madhuri and Sidharth are seen re-enacting the scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, where Shah Rukh Khan's Raj romances Pooja (Madhuri) with his popular 'aur paas' dialogue. Colors TV captioned the video as, "Jab @realsidharthshukla bane Rahul aur @madhuridixitnene ek baar phir bani Pooja, humara Dil toh pagal hona hi tha!😍."

Fans are super happy seeing Sidharth sharing screen with Madhuri and are eager to watch the episode. Take a look at a few comments!

Siddy_my_jaan:Omg omg omg 😭😭😍❤❤.

Studyworld_manju: Awwww Sid you nailed it 🔥👏❤️.

Positivesoul33: Excited 😍😍😍.

Sharma76245: Can't Wait ❤️❤️.

Monalisa On Sidharth Shukla And Her Music Video Going Viral: I'm Surprised To See This Video Trending In 2021!

A few days ago, Tushar Kalia, who is co-judging the show with Madhuri, shared a few pictures snapped with Sidharth on public demand and asked fans if they are excited about the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya's Casting Director Wants To Cast Sidharth & Shehnaaz If There's A Reboot Or Sequel

Meanwhile Sidharth had shared a promo in which he was seen dancing with Madhuri and captioned it as, "Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3." His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill reacted by commenting on his post as, "Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."