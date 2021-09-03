Sidharth Shukla's Mother Revealed This To Rahul Mahajan About His Final Hours

Rahul Mahajan was one among the celebrities who visited Sidharth Shukla's family after his death. Recently, Rahul had revealed that he did meet Shehnaaz Gill, but she was recording statement with the police. He added that she looked completely pale as if a storm had washed away everything. Recently, in an interview with ABP News, Rahul revealed what Sidharth's mother told him about his last hours.

Rahul said that his mother told him the chronology of events on Thursday night, but it might differ from what the police said. Like other reports suggested, he revealed that his mother told him that he came back at night and complained discomfort at 3.30 am. He further added that he asked for a glass of water, but didn't wake up.



Rahul said in Hindi to ABP News, "His mother is quite a spiritual person. She told me... And this might not be in line with what the police has said, but it's what I remember. He came back around 10.30-11 pm, after having had food outside. Normally he eats at home. He then went to bed, she said, and woke up around 3.30 am, complaining of discomfort. He asked for a glass of water, but didn't wake up." He mentioned that she woke up at 3 am as she meditates.

He further added that since his mother felt his sleeping way a bit unnatural, she called a doctor, who took him to the hospital. He added, "His mother saw him at 7 am, he was lying there. But she thought he must be asleep. After some time, she felt that it was a bit unnatural the way he was sleeping, so she called a doctor, and the doctor took him to the hospital in an ambulance."

Rahul said that Sidharth's mother was powerful person and she was in absolute control of her emotions and held her tears back.