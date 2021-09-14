Sidharth Shukla's Mother Wants Shehnaaz To Lead Normal Life, Is Helping Her Gear Up To Bounce Back: Report

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Fans have been showering immense love and support to Sidharth's mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Many of them have also been expressed their concern about Shehnaaz. Recently, Abhinav Shukla, who along with Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz's mother, had revealed that she has been coping well. As per the latest report, Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla has been extremely supportive towards Shehnaaz and wants her to lead a normal life.

As per Bollywoodlife report, a source revealed Sidharth's mother has been Sana's rock. She is helping Shehnaaz gearing up to bounce back!



The source revealed to the portal, "Shenaaz has been in a state of shock and totally broken. But Sidharth's mother Rita aunty has been her rock of Gibraltar. She has been strong herself and has been helping Shenaaz to mourn and move on. She also feels that the best way for Shehnaaz to come out of this loss will be to immerse herself in work and therefore she has been counselling her to get back to work soon, start meeting friends and lead a normal life."

There can be no coping for the loss that Shehnaaz and Sidharth's family has faced, but it is heartening to know that Sid's mother is standing by Sana's side. The source further said, "Rita Shukla doesn't want Shehnaaz to keep on mourning and thinking and talking just about Sidharth and get into depression herself. It is necessary for her to get herself busy and keep her mind occupied with something other than just Sidharth."

SidNaaz fans, who are worried about Sana, have been extending their immense love and support on social media.

We hope God gives strength to Sidharth's family and Sana during this tough phase of their lives.