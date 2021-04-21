Sidharth Shukla, Nakuul Mehta & Other TV Actors Raise Concern Over Shortage Of Medicines For COVID-19 Patients

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has affected a lot of people whilst resulting in a shortage of oxygen cylinders, medicines and beds in the hospital. A number of TV actors including Gurmeet Choudhary, Sidharth Shukla and Karan Patel have expressed concern over the healthcare system being inadequate in handling the rising cases of the virus. Besides raising their voices, they are also trying their best to help the ones in need via social media.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla expressed disappointment over people who are hoarding oxygen cylinders at this crucial time. The actor tweeted, "It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life !"

It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life ! 💔 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 20, 2021

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand wrote a hard-hitting poem in collaboration with writer Ajay Singh. The actor’s poem depicted the anguish he felt regarding the current state of the nation during the pandemic. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary has said on his been helping as many people as he can in his personal capacity. The actor tweeted, I really want to help every1 of u in such curial time pls feel free to reach out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can @SonuSood bhai thank u for inspiring me (sic).”

I really want to help every1 of u in such curial time pls feel free to reach out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can @SonuSood bhai thank u for inspiring me 🙏Happy to help.Pls stay strong & WEAR YOUR MASK. #COVIDSecondWave #COVIDEmergency Retweet to as many u can — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 17, 2021

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel also shaded the politicians through his video a few days ago on Instagram. The actor shared a powerful message and captioned his post as, "Don’t let them fool you again .... " Take a look!

Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan too has been sharing all the requirements that he is coming across to help COVID-19 patients by sharing them on his social media accounts. He is also providing the details whilst asking his fans to come forward and help.

