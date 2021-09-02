Sidharth Shukla No More! Fans Mourn Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Demise On Twitter

@VivekPatel_44

"#SiddharthShukla This Unbelievable To Me , Condolence To His Family , Friends And Fans . Rest In Peace Big Brother . Om Shanti."

@drayushofficial

"Actor #SiddharthShukla passed away today because of a heart attack. Shocking. Life so unpredictable. May God give strength to the family. प्रभु अपने चरणो में स्थान दे ॐ शान्ति ॐ शान्ति ॐ शान्ति."

@Imankitbisen

"Can't believe..it's quite shocking....#siddharthshukla has left this world at just the age of 40."

@SavvyAyush

"Not was his fan during Bigg Boss but Followed him after BB .The Celebrity who helped many people during covid second wave. Unbelievable and shocking news. Stay strong #SidHearts . I pray for his soul to rest in peace. Om Shanti #SiddharthShukla."

@nawabichora13

"#SiddharthShukla I am completely shocked to hear that Siddharth Shukla will go away like this, do not believe that death due to heart attack, it comes to know that anything can happen in life, when what happens."

@RitikGupta1999

"Shocking... Unbelievable... I was in the middle of a news meeting and the news flashed. For a second I cudnt believe it's the same young actor we were seeing all these years. परिवार को.. माँ को शक्ति दें ईश्वर RIP #SiddharthShukla."

@SyyedSuhail

"It's really shocking. Siddharth passed away bcoz of heart attack. We used to meet in sykz gym andheri. (Last year Sushant now Siddharth) #RipSiddharth #SiddharthShukla."