Sidharth Shukla Offers Gratitude To His Fans For Giving Love To His Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer

Actor Sidharth Shukla has left his fans literally counting days for the release of his much-awaited ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful 3. His performance as the passionate and intense Agastya Rao in the trailer of the same had sent fans into a frenzy. Now the actor has taken to his social media handle to offer his gratitude to his fans for giving so much love to the trailer. He also shared a beautiful new poster of the show featuring him as Agastya and his co-star Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai.

Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a poster wherein both he and Sonia can be seen holding each other and sharing a romantic gaze. Sidharth looks dapper in a pastel-coloured suit while Sonia looks pretty in a sleeveless cream-coloured attire. The actor also had a delightful caption for the same.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor stated that he shared this tweet because his fans were thinking that he is ignoring Twitter. Sidharth Shukla thanked his fans for their love and stated that their watching the show after May 29, when it will release will also count the most. Urging his fans to watch the show, Sidharth hoped that they will like what he has to present to them. He once again thanked them for their hard work to make Broken But Beautiful 3's trailer a success. Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

Just cause you all thought I was ignoring Twitter … Now what say 😊

Thanks for all the love … you know it all counts post 29th the most … plz be there and I really really hope you all love what we have to present .. thanks again for all the hard work you guys putting in ❤️🙏🏻😘 pic.twitter.com/U4277t3Uri — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the trailer of the show hinted that the series will revolve around Agastya and Rumi's rollercoaster ride of a love story. Sidharth plays the role of a theatre director who is extremely dedicated to his craft. The trailer traced how he will fall in love with his muse, Rumi and the series of emotions that their relationship will bring.

The show Broken But Beautiful 3 will also mark Sidharth Shukla's debut in the digital sphere. Fans were left excited ever since the first look of the show was unveiled on social media. The series will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. Ekta had earlier also shared a glimpse of a steamy kissing scene between Sidharth and Sonia on the show that was quick to go viral on social media.