Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due To Heart Attack- Breaking News

Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, has died of a suddent heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Reportedly, Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. According to India Today report, hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The hospital later confirmed that he has passed away due to heart attack.

Sidharth began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He appeared in a few shows, but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He had done a few music videos and all of them were major hits.

He had recently appeared with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

He had also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he played a supporting role.

(Developing story)