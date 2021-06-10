Sidharth Shukla Praises Shehnaaz Gill's Journey Post Bigg Boss 13, Says 'All The Luck And Power To Her'

It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way ever since her entertaining stint on Bigg Boss 13. From being part of some hit music videos to have a stunning physical transformation, the actress has done it all. Not only her fans but her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla also seems to be quite pleased with her beautiful journey in showbiz.

In his latest interview with Filmfare, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor revealed his take on Shehnaaz's career graph in the industry after Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth said, "It's wonderful. You know she has come from Punjab. She has been here and she's working so hard and doing so well for herself and it just feels wonderful and it feels great. All the luck and power to her."

Not only this, but Sidharth Shukla also spoke about the possibility of collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill again for a project. For the unversed, the two have been part of hit music videos like 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Speculations had been rife that the two would again collaborate for a music video or a web series.

On this, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor said, "Right now, it's nothing you know, we've been under lockdown so we really don't know anything. So, I wouldn't be able to tell you anything on that front, because for now there is nothing. But of course, things are good and if something comes up, why not." It seems that their fans will have to wait for some more time to witness the two coming together on-screen.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often shell out major friendship goals, much to the happiness of their fans. The two celebrate each other's achievements when it comes to their new endeavours. The Balika Vadhu actor had recently praised Shehnaaz for turning producer for her brother's music video.

On the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his latest web series Broken But Beautiful 3. His performance as Agastya Rao has been received well from the masses. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in the movie Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi movie will also star Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in the lead roles.