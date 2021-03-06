Sidharth Shukla Praises Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Was Good In 'Fly' & Is Proud Of Her

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Badshah and Uchana Amit's music video 'Fly'. The song received humongous response. Fans loved the song and felt that the lyrics were penned keeping Shehnaaz in mind. It was a perfect treat for Shehnaazians. 'Fly' has already got 7.4M views. It is also trending on YouTube.

Well, not just fans, even her Bigg Boss 13 inmate Sidharth Shukla loved it and tweeted the same. He praised the actress and said that he is proud of her.

Sidharth wrote, "Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl ❤️," Shehnaaz replied, "🥰."

Well, this is not the first time Sid praised Sana. Earlier too, he had praised her when her music video 'Waada Hai' was released.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth fans, who call themselves Sidnaaz were super happy seeing the actors tweet and revealed that they are eagerly for their music video 'Habit'.

For the uninitiated, Sid and Sana's third music video together is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Sana revealed the reason for the song's delay. She added that since Sid is busy with web series and she is also busy with other commitments, they couldn't shoot for the remaining portion of the song. She added that they will complete the song as soon as they get free and also revealed that the song is cute and fans will love the duo even more after watching it.

Sid and Sana were earlier seen in 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Both the songs were loved by fans.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Badshah's Fly Song Is A Treat For Shehnaazians; Sana Steals The Limelight

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill On Her Music Video With Sidharth Shukla: After Watching It, Fans Will Love Us Even More