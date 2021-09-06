Sidharth Shukla's Prayer Meet: Brahma Kumari’s Shivani Shares How His Mother Rita Showed Strength

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack on September 2. His family, friends and fans are in a shock over his untimely demise. The late actor's mother Rita Shukla and sisters, Neetu and Preeti had organised a special prayer meet for the late actor today (September 6). The meditation was held by was held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul was blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumari sisters.

Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra shared a small clipping on his Instagram handle from the live meet, where the Brahma Kumaris sister Shivani was seen talking about Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla and how she showed strength after losing her only son.

In the video, Sister Shivani can be seen telling, When I spoke to Rita aunty on September 2, she just said 'Om Shanti'. There was so much strength in that 'Om Shanti'. I kept thinking where did she get this strength from. When I asked her how she is doing, she told me 'I just have one wish from the Almighty, he should stay happy wherever he is.'

Sharing this clip, Paras wrote, "Rita aunty more power to you aur Ye sunne ke baad i got some power... Thank you for this beautiful satsang... #RIPsidharthshukla."

Fans have been trending Sidharth Shukla, Rita Maa and Shukriya Sidharth. They thanked Sidharth's family for holding the prayer meet. Take a look at a few tweets!

Angria: Sidharth called us his family& his family today treated us like a family. Arranging a prayer meet for our mental stability & peace. Kaun karta hai yeh sab? Rita Maa, Preeti di & Neetu di - Thank you so much for taking care of us like family.❤#SidharthShukIa Shukriya Sidharth.

Sidharth Shukla Demise: Shehnaaz Is Not Eating or Sleeping Properly; Sid's Mother Not Leaving Her Side- Report

Arshi Khan Appalled At People Hogging Limelight Over Sidharth Shukla's Demise; Calls Them Wannabes

Sneha: Rita Maa!❤️ Woman of steel fr! she's telling ki when she spoke to her that evening she was calm and said ki itne acche tareeke aur time me gaya ik he'll be happy and make everyone happy wherever he is. I don't want to make him sad by crying.

Pari: When BK Shivani called Rita Maa, The first words she uttered was "Om Shanti" Rita ma said Mere pass Parmatma hai. My child will be happy wherever he would go & will make others happy once again. I won't send him with pain. If Sidharth's mother is being strong, why cant we?