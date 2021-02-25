Sidharth Shukla Reacts To His Wedding Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill

Rumour mills were rife with the news that one of the most popular pairs of television, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have tied the knot. There have been several speculations of them dating each other ever since their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and recently, the news of them entering marital bliss in a private ceremony also started doing the rounds. Now finally, Sidharth himself addressed the rumours of the same while replying to a netizen.

One of the Twitter users asked Sidharth Shukla to give him a reply as his girlfriend will refuse to marry him otherwise. To this, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had a sassy reply. Sidharth replied to him saying that the 'unmarried' tag is good. Furthermore, the actor said that he is still a bachelor but still some media houses have declared him to be married. Sidharth added that maybe they know more about him than what he knows about himself. Inevitably the actor has put a rest to the rumours of him being married with this badass reply. Take a look at the tweet shared by Sidharth.

Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me 🤔 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 25, 2021

However, this was not the only witty answer shared by Sidharth Shukla on his Twitter handle. The actor recently had the most befitting reply to a troll who took a dig at his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. The user had tweeted to Sidharth stating that his friendship with Shehnaaz will be costing him hard. To which, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor replied to him stating that he does not look at aspects like cheap or expensive when he is making friends.

Not only this, but the actor also replied to a user who accused him of spreading negativity and giving leeway to his fans for abusing Shehnaaz Gill. To this, Sidharth Shukla replied to the same stating that the user should not sound 'holier than thou.' He also hinted in his tweet that regardless of their fans locking horns with each other on social media, all is well between him and Shehnaaz. Take a look at the tweet.

Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

The actor's fans could not stop lauding the actor with his savage replies. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will soon be seen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The show will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.