Sidharth Shukla Reviews Gauahar Khan’s Performance In Tandav; Calls Her Character ‘Witty And Critical’

Sidharth Comments On Gauahar’s Performance In Tandav

Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla was impressed with Gauahar Khan's character in Tandav. He posted a picture of himself seeing Gauahar on TV and wrote, "Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance."

Gauahar Khan’s Reply To Sidharth Shukla

Overwhelmed with the response from Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan replied, "Hehe so cute . Thank you , you star . @sidharth_shukla." For the unversed, Sidharth and Gauahar had appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as seniors alongside Hina Khan. The trio had a lot of fun inside the house for 5 weeks.

Gauahar Khan’s Wedding

On December 25, 2020, Gauahar Khan got married to dancer-beau Zaid Darbar in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and immediate family members. Notably, Gauahar resumed work just two days after her wedding.

About Tandav

The Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav is created by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has received mixed reviews from the critics. Let us tell you, the web series is written by Gaurav Solanki, who also wrote Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15.