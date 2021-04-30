Sidharth Shukla Starrer Broken But Beautiful 3's Teaser To Be Out In Few Days, Reveals Producer

The Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer series Broken But Beautiful 3 has been in the buzz right since its inception. Sidharth's fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the same for quite some time now. Looks like their wait will soon be over as the show's producer Sarita Tanwar recently revealed that the teaser of the same will be out in few days.

Sarita revealed that the team had been working tirelessly for the post-production phase of the show and now they are ready to deliver the teaser of the same in a couple of days. However, the producer also shared a hard-hitting message with the post on how the team members of Broken But Beautiful 3 also went on to experience personal losses during the ongoing pandemic situation. She revealed how despite seeing such grave losses and the frightening situation due to the second wave, they did not have an option to stop working on the show.

She revealed how the team had been working on the editing, background music, soundtracks and the other elements of the show. Sarita shared a picture presumably from the teaser wherein a candlestand can be seen on the middle of the frame and Sonia could be seen in the side of the frame clad in red attire. Take a look at the same.

For the unversed, Sidharth himself had been burning the midnight oil while shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor had been filming continuous night shifts for the show. Some BTS pictures had also gone viral on social media earlier that had put the fans into a frenzy.

Earlier producer Ekta Kapoor had shared a BTS video that had a steamy lip-lock scene between Sidharth and Sonia that created a huge sensation on social media. The scene was quick to go viral and fans started trending #AgMi on Twitter. The trend was a ship name of Sidharth and Sonia's character names, Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai respectively.

This marks Sidharth Shukla's debut in the OTT space and hence there is no surprise that fans are waiting with bated breath for the show. The fans are also excited to witness the chemistry between the Bigg Boss 13 winner and Sonia Rathee. The first two seasons of the show starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles.