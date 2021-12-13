Sidharth Shukla's Family Releases Special Note Thanking Fans For Making His Birthday Special

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that can't be filled. The late actor has left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers with his work. Sidharth's birth anniversary was on December 12 and he would have turned 41 years old this year.

His ardent admirers across the nation left no stone unturned to celebrate their idol’s birth anniversary whilst flooding social media with his videos and pictures. Hence, the actor’s family has now expressed their gratitude by sharing a heartfelt note for them.

Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill, Kamya Panjabi And Many Other Celebs Remember The Late Actor

The special message shared by Sidharth's family read: "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family."

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Aaj Ka Episode Aapke Naam’

It must be noted that close friend Sidharth's Shehnaaz Gill and many other celebs shared special posts in his memory on their social media yesterday. Shehnaaz remembered the late actor by posting an edited picture of him with angel wings but did not add any caption. Check out the post below:

Sidharth Shukla made his last small screen appearance on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. The late actor, who rose to fame with the hit TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, tasted more success after he emerged as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth’s last on-screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's OTT show Broken But Beautiful 3.