Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Shower Love On Him After His Heartfelt Tweet About His Late Father

Sidharth Shukla recently shared an emotional tweet wherein he expressed how he would like to erase this day from the calendar as the actor lost his father on this day. The actor also added how he shares painful memories from this day on his tweet. His tweet read as "Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar but what does one do of the memories." His tweet at once made his 'Sidhearts' reach out and console him in the form of a Twitter trend.

Sidharth Shukla's fans started the trend, 'Sidharth Ashok Shukla' in solidarity for his late father. They poured out immense love for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and encouraged him to remain strong. Some of the netizens stated how his father is proud of his achievements. Some of the Twitter users also went on to share their similar experiences wherein they battle their grief over losing their parent. Sidharth's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 and TV actor Arhaan Khan also urged him to stay strong under his tweet. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Balika Vadhu actor along with some of the tweets by his fans.

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

Memories are always precious and hard to forget, Stay Strong 🤗

and not to forget your #SidHearts loves you alot! — Arhaan Khan (@imArhaanKhan) February 11, 2021

SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA!

I love you, I can't even imagine the pain you are going through rn, I've always been so close to my parents that even a thought of them leaving me all alone, scares the shit outta me, you are strong! you've always been! lots of hugs and puchis to you♥️ — Inaayat ♥️// hbd shrey♥️✨ (@Inaayat_ily) February 11, 2021

Looking at you Ashok uncle must be so much happy n proud .

His blessings are always with you.



SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA #SidharthShukla@sidharth_shukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/szJkh4Tbux — Ranjana Kalra (SIDHEART❤) (@Sidranajan) February 11, 2021

my mother once told me that if her & dad are ever gone, I’ll be able to see them when I look into the mirror - in my smile, the color of eyes and maybe one day in the wrinkles around my eyes. She said I’ll find them in my siblings too🤍



SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA @sidharth_shukla — T (@sidsanax) February 11, 2021

Inspiration to millions of people, a man known to be with a tough exterior.

But Inside delicate and just like us.

Praying for the good health and happy life of you and your family.



SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla @IamHussain1990 pic.twitter.com/p3xwqR9zKu — 𝐀𝐒𝐑🍁 The 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@ASRakaFanBoy) February 11, 2021

You are loved by millions today & wish it continues to stay the same. Seeing this frm above, Dad is goin to be super proud of u! ♥️ ⁦@sidharth_shukla⁩ This unconditional love & support will never lessen whatsoever! Sending u lots of hugs & good vibes SIDHARTH ASHOK SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/XQnf5228G3 — Pooja✨✨ (@2712_sidnaaz) February 11, 2021

After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla had also entered the current season of the show as a senior to guide the contestants along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. In one of the episodes, Sidharth could be seen narrating some fond memories of his late father to Hina and Gauahar. He recalled an incident when his father had carried his heavy school bag and had run along with him for the school bus. He had also revealed another memory of his father wherein he wanted to buy an expensive pair of shoes for him with his own money but his father opted for a cheaper pair of shoes. Hina and Gauahar could be seen giving out a hug to Sidharth as they got emotional after hearing his story.

This is indeed a beautiful gesture from the fans of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the ALT Balaji show, Broken But Beautiful 3. He will be seen opposite Sonia Rathee in the show.

