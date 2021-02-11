    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Shower Love On Him After His Heartfelt Tweet About His Late Father

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla recently shared an emotional tweet wherein he expressed how he would like to erase this day from the calendar as the actor lost his father on this day. The actor also added how he shares painful memories from this day on his tweet. His tweet read as "Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar but what does one do of the memories." His tweet at once made his 'Sidhearts' reach out and console him in the form of a Twitter trend.

      Sidharth-Shukla-Father

      Sidharth Shukla's fans started the trend, 'Sidharth Ashok Shukla' in solidarity for his late father. They poured out immense love for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and encouraged him to remain strong. Some of the netizens stated how his father is proud of his achievements. Some of the Twitter users also went on to share their similar experiences wherein they battle their grief over losing their parent. Sidharth's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 and TV actor Arhaan Khan also urged him to stay strong under his tweet. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Balika Vadhu actor along with some of the tweets by his fans.

      After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla had also entered the current season of the show as a senior to guide the contestants along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. In one of the episodes, Sidharth could be seen narrating some fond memories of his late father to Hina and Gauahar. He recalled an incident when his father had carried his heavy school bag and had run along with him for the school bus. He had also revealed another memory of his father wherein he wanted to buy an expensive pair of shoes for him with his own money but his father opted for a cheaper pair of shoes. Hina and Gauahar could be seen giving out a hug to Sidharth as they got emotional after hearing his story.

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Is Full Of Gratitude After SidHearts Trend #HBDRitaAunty On His Mother's Birthday

      This is indeed a beautiful gesture from the fans of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the ALT Balaji show, Broken But Beautiful 3. He will be seen opposite Sonia Rathee in the show.

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Flaunts His Dapper Physique For His SidHearts Ahead Of Hosting Bigg Boss 14

      Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 20:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X