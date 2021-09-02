Sidharth Shukla’s Postmortem Completed; Police To Release Initial Report Tomorrow

According to the Zee News report, actor Sidharth Shukla's postmortem has been completed, and his family will get his mortal remains tomorrow. On the other hand, the ABP News report also stated that the Cooper Hospital's doctors are likely to submit the officials shortly. The report also stated that Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains will be handed over to the family tomorrow at 11 am. The cops will also release the first initial report of Sidharth's postmortem tomorrow. Notably, Sidharth's doesn't have any external injuries on his body.

The news channel's report also stated that Sidharth Shukla's last rites will be performed tomorrow afternoon. For the unversed, the actor passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack. He was brought unconscious to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise indeed left the entire entertainment industry in shock. Many celebrities and fans have been mourning the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death on social media. So far celebs like Rashami Desai, Rajkummar Rao, Asim Riaz, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan and many others visited his house in Mumbai to meet his mother. Let us tell you, Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla was a popular TV actor, who had featured in TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He had also won reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Apart from that, he was last seen in the ALT Balaji show, Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. Sidharth was very close to Shehnaaz Gill and reports stated that they were dating each other.