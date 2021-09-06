Sidharth Shukla’s Prayer Meet To Be Held Online Today At 5 PM; Details Inside

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left his fans, friends and family devastated. The actor died of a massive heart attack at 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. His funeral took place on September 3, 2021, at Oshiwara, Mumbai. Let us tell you, his last rites were performed as per Brahma Kumaris rituals.

Sidharth Shukla had a huge fan following. His fans indeed wanted to see him for the last time, but due to the COVID-19 protocol, they couldn't meet their favourite late actor. Hence, the family members have decided to hold an online prayer meeting for their fans to bid goodbye to Sidharth Shukla.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner's actor-friend Karenvir Bohra took to Instagram and shared an invite. He captioned the photo as, "Let's all come together today at 5 pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Gets Emotional While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla Demise: When Shehnaaz Gill Said 'Mera Rishta Kabhi Nahi Tootega'; Watch SidNaaz's BB OTT Video

Fans will definitely attend Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet at 5 pm today (September 6, 2021). Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had acted in several popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and so on. He had also appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, India's Got Talent and many others. Notably, Sidharth had won Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sidharth was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, opposite Sonia Rathee. He had also entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a guest with Shehnaaz Gill.