Sidharth Shukla’s Savage Reply To A Troll Taunting Him Over His Friendship With Shehnaaz Is A Must Read

Sidharth Shukla gained massive popularity after his Bigg Boss 13 stint. The actor won hearts during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. His bond with his inmate Shehnaaz Gill was loved by fans, who call them Sidnaaz and they have huge a fan base. Recently, Sidharth was on replying spree on social media. He had replied to a few tweeple, especially trolls. The response to a troll taunting him over his friendship with Shehnaaz grabbed our attention.

The user told him that his friendship with Shehnaaz will cost him, to which the actor said that he doesn't see the money when he makes friends.

The user wrote, "@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai." To this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor replied, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta .... !" Savage, isn't it?

Well, this is not the first time that Sidharth was taunted over his closeness to Shehnaaz. Earlier too, they taunted him by saying that he is surviving on Shehnaaz's money.

Meanwhile, here are his more epic responses to netizens. Take a look!

Ashwini: This is the reason I don't support this man he always encourage negative people.

Sid: Then plz don't no one asked for your support .... why even come here ???

SoNaM SidHearts: My baby why ur affecting. U said na ignore karo . Hamara pass option hain . Be happy. Ur happiness is our happiness. #SidharthShukla . Lots of love .

Sid: Who said I am not happy ... 😊 Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai 😊

@Love_YouKat: Sidharth FOLLOW THE Utter most Negative Handles too u know about them 🙏 This SaVAGE Reply give them more Energy To Abuse Shehnaaz now. Don't Hesitate. GANG of Wasseypur Bana Lau.

Sid: Please don't sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you'll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you'll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Dream To Work With Badshah & Diljit Is Fulfilled; Says She Has Only One Wish Left!

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill To Star In Diljit Dosanjh's Maiden Production Honsla Rakh; Latter Reveals First Poster