Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Definitely Have Soft Corner For Each Other But Don't Know If They’re In Love: Vindu

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are loved for their chemistry. The duo entertained fans during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans lovingly call them Sidnaaz and they love to watch them together. They showered their immense love when the couple was seen in the music videos- 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. There have been reports that the duo is in relationship but the actors haven't spoken about the same.

Recently, Vindu Dara Singh, who was seen supporting Sidharth Shukla while he was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, spoke about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and he revealed that the couple definitely have a soft corner for each other, but he doesn't know if they are in love.

He said that there are some people who do not want the couple to be together. Vindu also clarified that Shehnaaz didn't come to his place or he didn't meet her after Bigg Boss 14 culminated as reported by media.

About Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship, he said, "Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don't know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply."

He further said, "If Siddharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that. There are also some people who don't want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It's their life, after all."

