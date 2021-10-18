Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz’s Fans Get Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Shares Poster Of Their Music Video Adhura

Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, fans requested makers of Sid and Shehnaaz Gill's music video 'Habit' to release it as a tribute to the late actor. A few days ago, music label Saregama announced that it will release soon. Although fans were happy with the announcement, they were upset that the title of the music video, which has been changed to Adhura.

Now, the singer of SidNaaz's song, Shreya Ghoshal shared the poster of the song featuring the duo and revealed the release date of the song. Apart from the poster, it was her poster that made fans emotional. She called Sidharth a star and said that it was fans' demand to release Sidnaaz's incomplete song.

Sharing the poster, Shreya wrote, "He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October. @saregama_official @shehnaazgill #SidharthShukla @arko.pravo.mukherjee." Take a look at a few comments!

itisintunes: Your voice will bring tears in millions of eyes ❤️.

shehnaazxdivyanaaz_: 🥺🥺🥺❤adhura hai pr phir bhi poora rahega.

nehawadake: Lots of thanks mam. Sidnaz is alive in our hearts.

sonali_shreya7: Your caption & such dedication revived this whole project. #Adhura is now the emotion to us. 🙏🙏🙏.

quoteslover_000: Your so sweet shreya ji... your caption is so beautiful.

Arjun Bijlani also tweeted, "Sidharth will continue to live in our hearts forever..and the charm of #Sidnaaz will always be alive..and even more through #Adhura..which is a beautiful tribute to Sidharth and everyone who dearly loved him..."