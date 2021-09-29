Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #SidNaaz As Bigg Boss 13 Completes 2 Years; Call It SidNaaz Day

SidNaaz FC

We're not just fans. This emotional attachment can't be described, we laughed with you, cried when you did, your happiness is ours, as well as your sadness. You make us proud since the day you came into our life. #SidNaaz.

@Nandini30008

The FOREVER & BEST-EST EVER winners of Big Boss! They didn't jst win a show.. lThey won millions of hearts.Inko ek doosre se toh emotional attachmnt hui hee..Saath mein inn dono se lakhon logon ko bhi hui.. A BOND SO SUPERIOR THAT THE MEDIOCRE MIND WUD NEVER UNDERSTAND! #SidNaaz.

Pooja & Zain

@poojavora2492: There's a reason why two people stay together. They give each other something nobody else can. #SidNaaz.

@ZAIN17_: They came as individuals and left together as one..SidNaaz's love for one another & our love for them will never end..it will continue till eternity #SidNaaz.

JUSTTT

#SidNaaz were meant to meet, meant to Be. They really did help bring out the best in each other, Absolutely supported each other and walked the extra mile together. A love beyond Eternity. Soulmates.

Naaz_City

They entered the house as contestant number 1 and contestant number 10 and left the house as do jism ek jaan and now they are do jaan ek jism forever until they reunite in heaven. Happy #SidNaaz Day #SidNaazForever.

Tanu & @Alpz28

Tanu Here: Nobody knew this was the beginning of the SparklesgoldenSparkles era. Precious #SidNaaz.

@Alpz28: No one can ever replace these two in my heart. #SidNaaz.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wishes Shehnaaz Gill Fulfills All Dreams That Sidharth Shukla Saw For Her

Shehnaaz Gill Is Still Mourning Sidharth Shukla's Demise; Not In Position To Shoot: Report

Eternal SidNaaz & @daffahojaosare

Eternal SidNaaz: And in the room full of all these people I only see you. I only love you. I will always be here for you. I am proud of you. I adore you ❤. #SidNaaz.

@daffahojaosare: Today is the day when 2yrs ago it all started and they decided to live a lifetime in just these 2yrs . A story to cherish, a story to cry , a story to experience the feeling of how love feels atleast once. They had it all. My own precious universe #SidNaaz.