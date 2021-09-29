Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #SidNaaz As Bigg Boss 13 Completes 2 Years; Call It SidNaaz Day
Bigg Boss 13, which premiered on September 29, 2019, was one of the most successful and longest seasons till now. The show that will be remembered forever, especially because of the popular jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Today, it has been two years, Sidharth, who won the show, is no more, but his memories will stay with us forever.
Netizens took to social media and recalled the day the duo entered the show and their journey now. They shared the special and fun moments of Sid and Sana in the Bigg Boss 13 house by sharing their pictures, collages and videos. This comes ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere when several are missing Sidharth and also trended #SidharthShuklaBBKing. Take a look at a few tweets!
SidNaaz FC
We're not just fans. This emotional attachment can't be described, we laughed with you, cried when you did, your happiness is ours, as well as your sadness. You make us proud since the day you came into our life. #SidNaaz.
@Nandini30008
The FOREVER & BEST-EST EVER winners of Big Boss! They didn't jst win a show.. lThey won millions of hearts.Inko ek doosre se toh emotional attachmnt hui hee..Saath mein inn dono se lakhon logon ko bhi hui.. A BOND SO SUPERIOR THAT THE MEDIOCRE MIND WUD NEVER UNDERSTAND! #SidNaaz.
Pooja & Zain
@poojavora2492: There's a reason why two people stay together. They give each other something nobody else can. #SidNaaz.
@ZAIN17_: They came as individuals and left together as one..SidNaaz's love for one another & our love for them will never end..it will continue till eternity #SidNaaz.
JUSTTT
#SidNaaz were meant to meet, meant to Be. They really did help bring out the best in each other, Absolutely supported each other and walked the extra mile together. A love beyond Eternity. Soulmates.
Naaz_City
They entered the house as contestant number 1 and contestant number 10 and left the house as do jism ek jaan and now they are do jaan ek jism forever until they reunite in heaven. Happy #SidNaaz Day #SidNaazForever.
Tanu & @Alpz28
Tanu Here: Nobody knew this was the beginning of the SparklesgoldenSparkles era. Precious #SidNaaz.
@Alpz28: No one can ever replace these two in my heart. #SidNaaz.
Eternal SidNaaz & @daffahojaosare
Eternal SidNaaz: And in the room full of all these people I only see you. I only love you. I will always be here for you. I am proud of you. I adore you ❤. #SidNaaz.
@daffahojaosare: Today is the day when 2yrs ago it all started and they decided to live a lifetime in just these 2yrs . A story to cherish, a story to cry , a story to experience the feeling of how love feels atleast once. They had it all. My own precious universe #SidNaaz.
