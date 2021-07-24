Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Karanvir-Debattama To Dheeraj-Shraddha- Top Jodis Who Ruled First Half Of 2021

Sidharth-Shehnaaz

Topping the list is- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The couple is most-loved by fans since Bigg Boss 13 days. Their cute bond in the show was loved by fans so much that they linked them up. They are lovingly called by fans as SidNaaz and love to watch them together. Recently, there are reports that they might soon come together to host Bigg Boss 15's premiere episode. However, nothing is confirmed yet. A few months ago there were rumours that both got married, but recently, there were speculations that they broke up. However, Sidharth's cryptic post hinted that nothing as such has happened! The couple's fans have been trending them on social media every now and them.

Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda To Sidharth Shukla- Actors Who Grabbed Headlines In First Half Of 2021

Mohsin-Shivangi

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the roles of Kartik and Naira/Sirat in the show, have huge fan base. Fans lovingly call the couple as KaiRav (their screen name) or ShiVin (their real name). Audiences are loving Sirat and Kartik's jodi as well, either way they want Mohsin and Shivangi to be paired opposite each other.

Dheeraj-Shraddha

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, who play the roles of Karan and Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, have huge fan base. The couple is lovingly called PreeRan. Their amazing chemistry and cute nhok-jhok in the show are loved by the audience. Their show is all set to take a leap and fans are super excited about the same.

Neil-Ayesha

Fans love cute banter of Sai and Virat, played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Sigh in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple is nicknamed as SiRat by their fans.

Sumbul-Gashmeer

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, who play the role of Imlie and Aditya in Imlie are loved by their fans for their equation (which is complicated though). The couple is known as AdiLie by their fans.

Sriti-Shabir

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who play the roles of Pragya and Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, are lovingly called by fans as AbhiGya. The couple is one of the major reason that the show is still running. Fans love their tashan and cute banter in the show.

Erica-Shaheer

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the cutest jodis of television. The couple played the roles of Sonakshi and Dev in the show and are called as DevAkshi. Due to the popular demand (major credit goes to the jodi) the show is back with the third season.

Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik To Shehnaaz Gill- TV Actresses Who Rocked First Half Of 2021

Karanvir-Debattama & Sai-Shivangi

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha as Shaurya and Anokhi (known as Shakhi) in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar as Raghav and Pallavi (known as RaghVi) in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali are most loved by fans. However, ShaKhi (Shaurya and Anokhi) fans are upset as SAAKK is going off air. On the other hand, fans are loving the adorable chemistry of Raghav and Pallavi in MHRW.