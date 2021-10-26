Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song Habit Has Been Originally Shot By Asim Riaz?

The song 'Habit' featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that was released recently went on to receive immense love from the fans. Needless to say, it also left all the SidNaaz fans super emotional. However, the latest buzz is that the song has already been shot by none other than Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz.

A Twitter user shared a thread that also has an interaction of Asim Riaz's girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, with Film Window. Himanshi can be seen telling in the video that the song had already been shot by Asim and Jannat Zubair. The actress adds that after Sidharth's tragic demise, the makers of the song wanted to release the track as a tribute for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Himanshi went on to say that Asim agreed for his song to be released as an ode to Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Hail Bigg Boss 13 As The Best Season, Shower Praises On Shehnaaz Gill

Apart from this, according to the Twitter thread, the song was initially offered to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill but the duo had to opt out of the same due to some unforeseen circumstances. The song later landed to Asim Riaz and Jannat Zubair for which reportedly the duo shot for in the month of August this year. But the unfortunate demise of Sidharth led the makers to release the song as a tribute to him and his relationship with Shehnaaz. Reportedly, some sections of the Bigg Boss 13 fans have not taken this news well. However, it can be safely said that the fans of the Bigg Boss 13 season will shower love to both versions of the song. Take a look at the Twitter thread that also has the interview of Himanshi Khurana.

Thread : So let me tell you all #Habit song controversy dekh lo sab likha hain#SidharthShukla #AsimRiaz — 💫 (@unfilterdtbh) October 25, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill & Diljit's Honsla Rakh Continues To Rock At Box Office; Here's How Much The Film Collected

Talking about the song 'Habit', the song was an endearing tribute to the magical chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The track has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. Fans showered loads of love to the beautiful track. Talking about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, the couple was recently seen in the song 'Gallan Bholiyan.' The song has been crooned by Himanshi and was nothing less than a visual delight for all the AsiManshi fans.