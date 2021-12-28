Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Sai Ketan-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali, Karan-Debattama & Other Best Jodis Of 2021

Sidharth-Shehnaaz

Topping the list is- late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The couple is most-loved since Bigg Boss 13 days. Although they weren't seen in full-fledged roles together, they appeared on TV shows together and have done a few music videos that rocked YouTube. Their cute bond in the show is what they always keep in their memories. SidNaaz will forever remain iconic in the telly town.

Ankit-Priyanka-Karan

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who are seen as Tejo and Fateh, became an instant hit jodi with their show Udaariyaan. Priyanka aka Tejo's jodi with Karan V Grover, who entered the show as a parallel lead Angad is also loved by fans. Fans have nicknamed the jodis as FaTejo and TejAng.

Harshad-Pranali

Just like Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's jodi, the new pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, who play the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara, is also loved by fans. They lovingly call them AbhiRa.

Debattama-Karan

Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma, who played the roles of Anokhi and Shaurya in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, impressed the audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Fans lovingly call them DeVir and ShaKhi. Although, the show went off-air soon, the duo kept fans entertained with their music videos.

Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar

Sandiip Sikcand introduced new jodi- Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar aka Raghav and Pallavi with his show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The viewers loved the unique jodi and have given them a nickname as RaghVi.

Dheeraj-Shraddha

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, who play the roles of Karan and Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, have huge fan base. PreeRan's amazing chemistry and cute nhok-jhok in the show are loved by the audience.

Neil-Ayesha

The cute banter of Sai and Virat aka SaiRat played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is lived by viewers.

Sumbul-Gashmeer

Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani, who play the role of Imlie and Aditya in Imlie, whose relationship is quite complicated in the show, yet is loved by AdiLie fans.

Erica-Shaheer

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh aka Sonakshi and Dev (DevAkski) are one of the cutest on-screen jodis in television.

Rupali-Gaurav

Post divorce from Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) in Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gets support from Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. Viewers love to watch Anupamaa with Anuj. Fans were disappointed when there were rumours of Gaurav's exit, but the actor rubbished the rumours.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, who confessed about their love during their Bigg Boss stint are going strong even now. The couple is often seen partying, attending parties or several occasions together.

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya had confessed about his love towards Disha Parmar, in the Bigg Boss house. The singer even got married to the actress and they are one of the cutest couple in the telly town.

Tejasswi-Karan

Last but not the least, Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakashi and Karan Kundrra are new jodi in the telly town. Although many feel they are faking their love story, a few ardent fans feel that they are genuine and are rooting for their favourite TejRan.