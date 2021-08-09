Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Together In Lonavala; SidNaaz Fans Celebrate Moment On Twitter

@sidnaazbaebies

"Keeps principles over fandoms and friendships. This account is all about hyping, loving and adoring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Only #SidNaaz matter."

@yogitasawant201

"Whatever they did was treat to watch whether it's their love, their fights, their anger, their jealousy or their flirting #SidNaaz and we miss them so so so so much."

@Ayaan86624904

"OMG #SidNaaz is Trending in WEST BENGAL .... what a lovely Jodi #SidNaaz not only in West Bengal and also not only in INDIA , maybe this soulmate Jodi is famous in the whole world. Love you #SidharthShukIa & #ShehnaazGiII Always love and support Love fm West Bengal."

@SaharHayat6

"Just look at them our cute #SidNaaz shining together."

@sidheartsjaan

"@sidharth_shukla bhaiya @ishehnaaz_gill bhambhi ke sath marriage kro, zorawar ,khanjar paida kro & #SidNaaz real kro....ye lukka chuppi band kro.... accept it & Make fit body. Best wishes from #SidHearts #SidharthShuklab."