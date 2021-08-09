Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Together In Lonavala; SidNaaz Fans Celebrate Moment On Twitter
Bigg Boss 13's most favourite duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have always been catching everyone's attention on social media. Netizens often ask the couple about their relationship status, as many think that they are dating each other. Amidst all, Sidharth and Shehnaaz recently started trending on Twitter.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted together outside a café in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The pictures of them were shared by fans on social media, and in no time, they went viral. In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill is looking stunning in an onion pink top, while Sidharth Shukla too wore the same colour t-shirt. Looks like, they went for a monsoon drive on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. Well, fans can't stop gushing over Sidnaaz's looks and celebrated this moment on Twitter. Let's have a look-
Sidharth Shukla Strongly Reacts To A Tweet Which States SidNaaz Fans Are 'S*x Deprived Aunties'
Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?
@sidnaazbaebies
"Keeps principles over fandoms and friendships. This account is all about hyping, loving and adoring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Only #SidNaaz matter."
@yogitasawant201
"Whatever they did was treat to watch whether it's their love, their fights, their anger, their jealousy or their flirting #SidNaaz and we miss them so so so so much."
@Ayaan86624904
"OMG #SidNaaz is Trending in WEST BENGAL .... what a lovely Jodi #SidNaaz not only in West Bengal and also not only in INDIA , maybe this soulmate Jodi is famous in the whole world. Love you #SidharthShukIa & #ShehnaazGiII Always love and support Love fm West Bengal."
@SaharHayat6
"Just look at them our cute #SidNaaz shining together."
@sidheartsjaan
"@sidharth_shukla bhaiya @ishehnaaz_gill bhambhi ke sath marriage kro, zorawar ,khanjar paida kro & #SidNaaz real kro....ye lukka chuppi band kro.... accept it & Make fit body. Best wishes from #SidHearts #SidharthShuklab."