Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Film Silsila SidNaaz Ka; Here's When & Where It Will Premiere

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill became favourite jodi of audiences ever since they did Bigg Boss 13. Fans loved their bond and friendship in the Bigg Boss house so much that they even linked the duo. There have been rumours of the actors dating, but the duo maintain that they are just friends. Recently, there were rumours that all is not well between the duo, but Sidharth had shut down the 'negativity' by sharing a cryptic post.

Recently, Voot had shared a post in which they had tagged Sidnaaz and asked fans to guess. Many of them guessed that the duo will be seen hosting the Bigg Boss 15, which will be aired on OTT platform. It was also said that the couple will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT premiere episode only. However, hosting is not the right guess we suppose, as Voot's latest post revealed that Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen in a film titled 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka'.

Voot shared a video and captioned it as, "SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! 😱 NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka 🥺❤️ Drop a 🥳 if you're SUPER excited because, SAME! Music by: @rcrrapstar." The poster read as, "Bigg Boss. Silsila Sidnaaz Ka. A Modern Day Fairy Tale."

Well, if Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen acting in this movie or this is all about their journey in the Bigg Boss and sharing their Bigg Boss experience, will be known only after the film's release. If you are wondering when the film will release, it's on July 22, on Voot.

Meanwhile, Sidnaaz fans are super excited about the film. A user commented, "🥳 of course super excited and intrigued ❤️🙌🔥#sidnaaz" while another fan wrote, "Intazar karna muskil hai." A few others commented, "Wth 😳😳😳still in shock 💃💃danger wala bomb futa hai hamare upar", "Wohooo #sidnaaz I'm very much excited 🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️" and "Totally unexpected 😂😍😍."