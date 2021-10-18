Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Music Video Adhura Is Now Habit On Fans Demand

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had shot for a music video 'Habit', which was shot in Goa. Post Sidharth's demise, fans had requested the makers to release the video as a tribute to the late actor. A few days ago, the music label Saregama had revealed that they will soon release the song. Although fans were super happy about the same, they were upset as they changed the title from 'Habit' to 'Adhura'. While a few slammed them for changing the title, many of them requested to keep the title 'Habit', the same.

Finally, the makers have listened to fans' demands and released a poster of Habit. They captioned the poster as, "#Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!" The picture also had a caption that read as, "SidNaaz fans spoke and we heard. Adhura is now Habit."

Sidnaaz fans are happy that their demands/requests were heard and are eagerly waiting for the song, which will release on October 21. Take a look at a few tweets!

Inaya: Thank You So Much to the entire team for listening to our request... Congratulations to all the lovely #SidHearts #Shehnaazians and #SidNaazians ❤️❤️ Super Excited to see #SidharthShukla and #ShehnazGill #Habit #HabitFtSidNaaz.

@R_Pakhii: Thank you @saregamaglobal for keeping the original title #Habit .. hopefully you will keep the original concept for the song too ✨Looking forward to the colourful versions of posters too🌈🌸#SidharthShukla #SidHearts.

@TeamPakSid: Thank you for listening to us, appreciated your every move. I hope this song breaks all the records. ❤️ #SidharthShukla.

@Itzanamita_: Thank you for really hearing us out! You did your part.. Now it's our time! 😌🔥💃We will make sure its a super hit! 🔥#HabitFtSidNaaz.

Zara: This is the real power of #SidNaaz fans..they made this possible tht adhura is now again #HabitFTSidNaaz..luv u @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz.

(Social media posts are not edited)