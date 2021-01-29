Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's #Sidnaaz Crosses 2M Impressions; Duo Become 1st On-Screen Couple To Break Record
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy crazy fanbase across the country, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. The viewers loved duo's bond (in Bigg Boss house) so much that they nicknamed them 'Sidnaaz'. Even after the show was over, every now and then their fans have been trending #Sidnaaz on social media. Well, now this hashtag has crossed 2 million impressions on Instagram, which makes Sidharth and Shehnaaz Asia's first on-screen couple to achieve the feat. As soon as this record was broken on Instagram, fans started congratulating the actors and trended #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!
Ashish
"Latest: Everyone Aware that #SidNaaz is the most trending couple in the Asia .Recently their Hashtag sidnaaz completed 2M Posts On @instagram and Today Their Fans Trending On Twitter " #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG " @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla congrats to both you and fans."
@SidSanaMeriJaan
"1st couple in Asia✔️ 2nd in the world,(1st very soon)✔️ Fastest couple to do so✔️ SidNaaz are Ruling in the best way possible n they deserve it all😌👑@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill. Congratulations for completing 2M on SidNaaz Hashtag on Instagram🔥💙#2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG."
@Rose_isFae
"Huge Huge Huge Congratulations Sid Sana #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG 1st Indian couple 1st Asian couple. 2nd Worldwide couple who crossed 2Million impressions on Insta ❤️ THATS FREAKING HUGE @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill."
Attention Seeker!
"Congratulations @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill it's not just a tag it's our emotion which is busy in building an empire.. The SidNaaz Empire! 2M down and many more to come... Enjoy your achievement and our love, most importantly stay together!#2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG."
(Social media posts are not edited)
