Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's Unreleased Music Video Habit Title Changed To Adhura; Song To Release Soon

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had shot for a music video titled Habit. Apparently, the song was shot in Goa and the pictures of the same had gone viral on social media post Sidharth's demise. Fans wanted the makers to release the song soon as a tribute to Sidharth.

Finally, the makers are all set to release the song soon. However, the songs seem to have been revamped and the title has been changed to 'Adhura'. Apparently, the song wasn't shot completely and may be this is the reason that made the makers of the song to change the title.

The tagline of the song says, "Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani." The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it was supposed to be a peppy number. But with the poster, it looks like it is a sad version. The song will be released soon. Although this is a good news, SidNaaz fans aren't happy about the same as they want the song to be the peppy version and how they had planned it to be earlier. They took to social media to express the same. Take a look at a few comments/tweets!

Nat: Saregama team, it's a humble request if you could simply release the original song titled - " habit" with whatever that had been shot. Be it even a minute of Song, just don't turn it into something else because of what happened. I wish to see SidNaaz last time as it is!

@Sid_ShuklaFC: If I'm not wrong the song was named HABIT and it was supposed to be peppy number different track as told earlier by shreya ma'am in an IV. Why did they change it to adura and seems like some sad version looking at the title? #SidharthShukla.

@KabeerMoni: You guys have to release song the way #SidharthShukIa had signed it. People always appreciate. His choice of projects & u guys R changing his decisions according to your Business. He didn't sign for this sad song, so pls stop using Emotions of his FANS. Pls try to be HUMAN 💔.

Deepa Modi: First u need to correct sm mistakes...if this song is #Habit to use wahi rehne do..#SidNaaz story is complete on its own way..not adhura..we want to celebrate #SidharthShukla best possible way..not to feel sad...Why u didn't tag sid...sid is super imp to us.

