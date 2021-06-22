Sidharth Shukla Sprains His Ankle; Takes A Break From Work

Sidharth Shukla, the Television heartthrob has sprained his ankle. As per the latest reports, the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor sprained his during one of his gym sessions, recently. Sidharth Shukla has currently taken a break from his work due to the same and has been focusing on his recovery for the past couple of days.

"Unfortunately, there's some bad news for his fans as we hear that the actor has recently sprained his leg. Sidharth who is a regular with his gymming and running has sprained his ankle a few days back. He has had a lot of pain and in fact, is hardly able to move. Forget home ridden at this point he is room-ridden which is difficult for Sidharth who is so used to his day-to-day activities, meetings, workouts, etc," confirms the sources close to Sidharth Shukla.

The talented actor is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far. Sidharth Shukla has been the talk of the town after his recent hit web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The third season of the series has ranked extremely high in ratings on IMDB and has made the web series one of the top-rated of this year. Sidharth's performance in the web series as Agasta Rao won the hearts of both audiences and critics, alike.

Before making his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla was a part of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the title winner. Later, he was seen in a couple of music videos including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, along with his close friend and fellow contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill. The duo is reportedly planning to share the screen once again for yet another music video soon.