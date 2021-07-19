Sidharth Shukla Strongly Reacts To A Tweet Which States SidNaaz Fans Are ‘S*x Deprived Aunties’

Sidharth Shukla is considered as one of the most famous stars on social media. After featuring in Bigg Boss 13, the Balika Vadhu fame has been receiving immense love from the masses on the internet. Notably, his bond with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was a hot topic of discussion on social media. Hence, the duo's fans fondly trend the hashtag #SidNaaz on Twitter as well as Instagram. Whenever Sidharth or Shehnaaz do any activity, SidNaaz fans celebrate it on the internet.

However, some haters never miss any chance to troll SidNaaz fans' love. Recently, a social media user trolled SidNaaz fans and used derogatory terms for them. A user named Paltan Shashank (Suru b'day) tweeted, "Was just listening a space, someone is saying #SidNaaz fd has only aunties and they are s*x deprived bcs their husbands are not man enough and they are fulfilling their fantasy here. Not to mention ,space was reputed one as per my some frnds. Nut shell wht they think of women." (sic)

Well, the tweet didn't go down well with Sidharth Shukla as he decided to give a befitting reply to the user. The actor replied to the tweet by stating, "Who ever said that would be really sick ... please do not repeat that let's be a bit dignified... even if we don't like a particular sect of ppl .." (sic)

Sidharth Shukla's tweet caught netizens' attention as they praised the actor for slamming the troll. Fans just loved him for taking a stand for his loved ones on social media. Talking about the actor's career, he was last seen in ALTBalaji and MX Player web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The show received positive response from critics as well as the masses.