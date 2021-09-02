Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri, Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Make Fans Say 'End Of Balika Vadhu Era'

Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2) after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor was 40 years of age and is now survived by his mother and sisters. Before winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the actor had won hearts for his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in the show Balika Vadhu. Now fans are mourning this day as the end of the Balika Vadhu era, as Sidharth becomes the third prominent cast member of the show to pass away.

Pratyusha Banerjee, who essayed the role of Anandi on Balika Vadhu allegedly died by suicide on April 1, 2016, and Surekha Sikri aka Dadisa from the show had passed away on July 16, 2021.

Fans made a collage of Sidharth Shukla with his co-stars Pratyusha Banerjee and Surekha Sikri from the show. One of the fans called it an end of the Balika Vadhu era. Take a look at some tweets.

Three of them., 🥺💔



End of Balika Vadhu Era.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏. #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/GiCOYrbJeP — Anjali 안잘리 ♥️ (@_anjaliofficial) September 2, 2021

I know him from this time.. When he used to play role of collector in Balika Vadhu.. Childhood memories with you 😭😭😭😭#SiddharthShukla Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/eYYHKNT69Y — KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) September 2, 2021

Three prominent actors of balika vadhu are no more — A. (inactive) (@pyaarsikudi) September 2, 2021

Apart from this, one of the fans wrote, "Never was your Fan but you were a part of my life from childhood...From Balika Vadhu to till now, Always known for your strong personality, Never thought I'd see this DayBroken heart you will always remain in our hearts Champ

OM SHANTI." While another fan stated, "I was not his fan but I still remember his entry scene in Balika Vadhu. #Shiv. Life is too unpredictable, we never know what is coming next. Be grateful for every minute and treasure every moment. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans. Om Shanti."

Sidharth Shukla's team has also released an official statement upon his demise. The statement read, "All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth's PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved one's space and let them grieve. We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace."