Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri, Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Make Fans Say 'End Of Balika Vadhu Era'
Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2) after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor was 40 years of age and is now survived by his mother and sisters. Before winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the actor had won hearts for his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in the show Balika Vadhu. Now fans are mourning this day as the end of the Balika Vadhu era, as Sidharth becomes the third prominent cast member of the show to pass away.
Pratyusha Banerjee, who essayed the role of Anandi on Balika Vadhu allegedly died by suicide on April 1, 2016, and Surekha Sikri aka Dadisa from the show had passed away on July 16, 2021.
Fans made a collage of Sidharth Shukla with his co-stars Pratyusha Banerjee and Surekha Sikri from the show. One of the fans called it an end of the Balika Vadhu era. Take a look at some tweets.
Three of them., 🥺💔
End of Balika Vadhu Era.
May his soul rest in peace 🙏. #SidharthShukla
I know him from this time.. When he used to play role of collector in Balika Vadhu.. Childhood memories with you 😭😭😭😭#SiddharthShukla Om Shanti
Three prominent actors of balika vadhu are no more
Apart
from
this,
one
of
the
fans
wrote,
"Never
was
your
Fan
but
you
were
a
part
of
my
life
from
childhood...From
Balika
Vadhu
to
till
now,
Always
known
for
your
strong
personality,
Never
thought
I'd
see
this
DayBroken
heart
you
will
always
remain
in
our
hearts
Champ
OM SHANTI." While another fan stated, "I was not his fan but I still remember his entry scene in Balika Vadhu. #Shiv. Life is too unpredictable, we never know what is coming next. Be grateful for every minute and treasure every moment. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans. Om Shanti."
Sidharth Shukla's team has also released an official statement upon his demise. The statement read, "All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth's PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved one's space and let them grieve. We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace."