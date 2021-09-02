Sidharth Shukla & Sushant Singh Rajput's These PICS Break Our Heart: Gone Too Soon; Will Be Remembered Forever

Sidharth & Sushant's These PICTURES Break Our Heart

We just went through the actors' profile and saw these two similar pictures and it breaks our heart! Such similarity in these pictures! Apart from amazing acting skills, huge fan base, these two actors had another similar thing- their smiles, which made millions fall for them!

Sidharth & Sushant’s Smiles Made Millions Fall For Them

Sidharth Shukla is known for his short tempered nature, he often got into a fight with his co-contestants, especially Asim Riaz. But it was his smile that was worth dying for!

Sidharth & Sushant Became Hit With Balika Vadu & Pavitra Rishta

On the other hand, it has to be recalled that Ekta Kapoor had revealed how the channel believed that Sushant didn't look the part for the role of Manav (in Pavitra Rishta), but she convinced them that he would surely win the hearts of the audience with his smile.

Sidharth and Sushant had done some amazing television shows. While Sidharth got fame with Balika Vadu, Sushant became popular with Pavitra Rishta.

The Actors Participated In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

They were seen a few reality shows and won both judges and fans' hearts! Both had done dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While Sushant was seen in Season 4, Sidharth was in Season 6. After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was in huge demand.

They Respected Their Fans

Sushant and Sidharth respected their fans and replied to them also. Recently, Sidharth had reacted to fan wars and asked them to be civil. He asked them to make social media to make a better place, so that they can enjoy and learn from each other.

Gone Too Soon; Will Be Remembered Forever

Both Sidharth and Sushant Singh Rajput were two actors, who were at the peak of their careers when they left us. Indeed these two iconic actors will indeed be remembered forever.