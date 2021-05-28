    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla Thanks His Fans For Giving Love To His Show Broken But Beautiful 3, Says 'It's Incredible'

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla's much-awaited show Broken But Beautiful 3 will finally be releasing tomorrow (May 29), much to the happiness of his fans. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji and will also be starring Sonia Rathee in the lead role. Now ahead of its release, Sidharth penned a sweet note on his social media handle wherein he thanked all his fans for giving immense love to the show.

      Sidharth-Shukla

      His fans have been going gaga over the trailer, posters and the melodious songs that have been released by the makers till now. Talking about the same, Sidharth Shukla stated that the kind of love that his fans have been showing to Broken But Beautiful 3 is simply incredible and has his heart. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor added that he along with the team of the series have put a lot of effort and that he hopes and prays that his fans love the same.

      Sidharth Shukla Offers Gratitude To His Fans For Giving Love To His Broken But Beautiful 3 TrailerSidharth Shukla Offers Gratitude To His Fans For Giving Love To His Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer

      The actor asked his fans to watch the show and give their honest feedback to him. He furthermore added that he hopes the show manages to bring a smile to people's faces in these trying times. Take a look at his tweet.

      Earlier, Sidharth Shukla had also offered his gratitude to his fans for showering love to the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3. He had also shared a beautiful new poster of the show featuring him as Agastya and his co-star Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai. Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had shared a poster wherein both he and Sonia can be seen holding each other and sharing a romantic gaze. The actor looked dapper in a pastel-coloured suit while Sonia looked pretty in a sleeveless cream-coloured attire. Take a look at his tweet.

      Sidharth Shukla Starrer Broken But Beautiful 3's New Song Kya Kiya Hain Tune Out NowSidharth Shukla Starrer Broken But Beautiful 3's New Song Kya Kiya Hain Tune Out Now

      He thanked his fans for their love and stated that their watching the show after May 29, when it will release will also count the most. Urging his fans to watch the show, the actor hoped that they will like what he has to present to them. He once again thanked them for their hard work to make the show's trailer a success.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X