Sidharth Shukla To Take Over Vikas Gupta As Host In Ace Of Space Season 3?

Ace of Space is one of the popular reality shows that is aired on MTV. Two seasons have been aired till now, both of which were hosted by producer Vikas Gupta. However, this time, although the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was approached, he will not be able to host the show due to other commitment.

He confirmed the same to Spotboye and said, "I was approached for the third season but I am not able to do the show as I am busy with my debut feature."

It is being said that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might host the show. When Vikas was asked about the same, he said that he isn't aware of it. But if it is true, them it will be a treat for Sidharth's fans.

Vikas said, "If Sidharth has signed it yet or not, I am not aware of it. But it will be a treat to see Sidharth handling the house guests. Wishing the channel all the best with the third season."

Ever since Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13, he has been super busy. He was seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 and fans loved him as Agastya Rao. He was also seen in a few music videos, a couple of which were with his co-contestants Shehnaaz Gill, which were super hit. Recently, the couple also appeared in reality shows- Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

Apparently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are dating, although celebrities who know them tease them, the couple haven't made their relationship official. The duo have huge fan base, who are crazy about them.