    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla Was A Positive Person: Sunil Grover On Bigg Boss 13 Winner’s Sudden Demise

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's sudden demise indeed shocked the entire entertainment industry. Ever since the news came out, many TV celebrities and fans have been reacting to his death and expressed shock over the same.

      Sunil Grover, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 web series, Sunflower spoke about Sidharth Shukla. The comedian-actor told Times of India, "I met him a couple of times during an interaction on Bigg Boss show, he was a very cordial, very happy soul, he was a positive person and gajab ka vibration tha. I am shocked. He was healthy and a hearty person, this is shocking news. I can't believe that this happened." Let us tell you, Sunil had met Sidharth a couple of times.

      Sidharth Shukla Was A Positive Person: Sunil Grover On Bigg Boss 13 Winner’s Sudden Demise

      Reports state that Sidharth Shukla was brought unconscious to the hospital and the doctors at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai declared him dead on arrival. Sidharth's demise also left his fans heartbroken as they have been mourning his death on Twitter and Instagram.

      Sidharth Shukla No More! Fans Mourn Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Demise On TwitterSidharth Shukla No More! Fans Mourn Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Demise On Twitter

      Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Most Loved Pictures On InstagramSidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Most Loved Pictures On Instagram

      Talking about his career, Sidharth Shukla was quite a popular face on Indian TV. He had featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He was also a part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Moreover, he had appeared in several popular reality shows, and had won Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was last seen in a web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The show was a big hit on the OTT platform.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 13:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 2, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X