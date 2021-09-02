Sidharth Shukla Was A Positive Person: Sunil Grover On Bigg Boss 13 Winner’s Sudden Demise

Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's sudden demise indeed shocked the entire entertainment industry. Ever since the news came out, many TV celebrities and fans have been reacting to his death and expressed shock over the same.

Sunil Grover, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 web series, Sunflower spoke about Sidharth Shukla. The comedian-actor told Times of India, "I met him a couple of times during an interaction on Bigg Boss show, he was a very cordial, very happy soul, he was a positive person and gajab ka vibration tha. I am shocked. He was healthy and a hearty person, this is shocking news. I can't believe that this happened." Let us tell you, Sunil had met Sidharth a couple of times.

Reports state that Sidharth Shukla was brought unconscious to the hospital and the doctors at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai declared him dead on arrival. Sidharth's demise also left his fans heartbroken as they have been mourning his death on Twitter and Instagram.

Talking about his career, Sidharth Shukla was quite a popular face on Indian TV. He had featured in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and so on. He was also a part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Moreover, he had appeared in several popular reality shows, and had won Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was last seen in a web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The show was a big hit on the OTT platform.

May his soul rest in peace!