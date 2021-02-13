    For Quick Alerts
      Smita Singh Shuts A Man Who Passed Lewd Comment; Says I’ve A Sense Of Humour & Know How To Slap Back Such Men

      Thapki Pyar Ki actress Smita Singh was quite miffed as a man passed a lewed comment while she was sitting with her friends in a group. The actress didn't remain silent and shut the guy with a brave reply. She also shared a video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Don't body shame woman, you might get hurt.. oops..."

      Talking to TOI about the same, she said, "I am a plus size woman and the man came around and made a lewd comment about my body part. I turned around and replied to him that if women started using the same language for men and their body parts, you guys won't know where to hide your respect. I want to warn such lecherous men that next time if someone attempts to repeat such an act, I will not only make a video of him but also take his name and announce it to the world. So, beware!"

      Smita Singh

      Smita said that when she was younger, she used to get terribly scared and get offended, embarrassed and even depressed when she encountered such lecherous men. But now, having grown older and wiser, she said that she knows how to deal with such scums, who think women will stay quiet and take nonsense.

      The actress added that girls should raise their voice at that very moment and make him famous by sharing is video widely, so that he feels ashamed and stops. If they ignore, it encourages such men.

      She further added, "I have a sense of humour and I know how to slap back such men and ward off their comments with wit. That's what I did."

      X