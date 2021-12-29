Smriti Irani Hints At Her ‘Saas Wala Comeback’ For Daughter’s Fiance, Says 'Ab Receiving End Pe Damaad Hoga'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani recently announced that her step-daughter Shanelle is engaged to Arjun Bhalla. As soon as she shared the news on social media, fans were reminded of her hit TV serial. Now, the actress turned politician took to her social media on Tuesday to thank her fans and followers for the wishes showered on Shanelle and her soon-to-be son-in-law.

Smriti shared a photo of Shanelle and Arjun and wrote, “@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ' thank you’ to all… many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed how can I ever thank everyone enough? Do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you.”

She then went on add, “P.S--many of you were delighted with the 'saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all, ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi (now son-in-law will be at the receiving end)." Check out the post below:

Smriti had earlier shared pictures of Shanelle getting engaged to Arjun. The first snap showed Shanelle being proposed to at a picturesque location by Arjun while the second image was a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple.

Smriti had written in her caption, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. Bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings." Take a look!