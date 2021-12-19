Sofia Hayat: Miss Universe Triggers Body Dysmorphia And Other Psychological Issues In Women

It is always interesting to have a differing opinion going against the tide. When the whole country is rejoicing at winning the Miss Universe title again after many years, British-Asian actress Sofia Maria Hayat questions the rationale of the format in the 'woke’ age.



Sofia, who debuted in Bollywood with Diary of a Butterfly, and become known after her clash with Armaan Kohli in Bigg Boss 7, has slammed the beauty pageant.

Sofia said on Instagram, "All we are doing is teaching young girls that their waist and looks are a measure of what they are. I am fed up of this antiquated way of judging women. A woman's value and worth is not her height and weight. I grew up with these backward beliefs and went through a phase of trying to be like these women. Some young women suffer bullemia (bulimia) and anorexia just to look like a Miss Universe.”

“Miss Universe triggers body dismorphia (dysmorphia) and other psychological issues in women, thinking they are not good enough, when they should be encouraged to look within and know their greatest beauty is the way they live their lives, their health, their ability to change peoples lives for the better, and their strength. Looking a particular way is not what young women should thrive for. They should thrive on having a healthy body and intelligent mind and on making a difference in the world.”

She added, “Luckily, some women in Israel, where Miss Universe was held, have held their own Miss Universe. One woman was awarded for lobbying against sexual violence and opening a rehabilitation centre, while another won for opening an education centre for disadvantaged children. This is the time to respect the activism and the forward-thinking, to celebrate, to fund and to promote projects that work for a better world, and the women who stand behind them. Israeli singer Netta Barzilai declined to perform in Eilat, explaining that she "still cannot see myself standing on a stage where women are judged by appearance, body size, height, and weight."

Sofia went on to say, “Miss Universe for dumb people to enter and for dumb people to watch. Let's make it normal to talk about beautiful women..but let the word beautiful mean the kindness of their hearts, their strength, how they make a difference to others, their compassion. Miss Universe should be a Mother, a scientist, a charity worker, an inventor, a scientist, a healer, a carer,...and infact in my world she is..What is she in your world?"

Sofia had become a nun a while back but quit being one. She was asp married briefly. She is still on a spiritual path.

Do you agree with Sofia Hayat’s opinion on the Miss Universe pageant?